New Russian R-37M Missile Shows High Efficiency Against Ukrainian Air Targets - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The new Russian R-37M air-to-air missile has shown the highest combat effectiveness during its use as part of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, an informed source told Sputnik.

"The R-37M missile has demonstrated the greatest efficiency during the special military operation.

When the missile was used, the probability of hitting targets close to one was recorded - that is, one missile is enough for one Ukrainian military aircraft," the source said.

The source added that the R-37M has been used against various Ukrainian air targets and has been launched from Russian Su-35S multi-role fighters, the MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft, as well as the fifth generation Su-57 fighters.