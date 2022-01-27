UrduPoint.com

New Russian Strike Drone Sirius To Make Maiden Flight In May This Year - Developer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:23 PM

New Russian Strike Drone Sirius to Make Maiden Flight in May This Year - Developer

New Russian strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Sirius will perform its maiden flight in May this year, Sergey Bogatikov, the general director of its developer Kronshtadt, reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

DUBNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) New Russian strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Sirius will perform its maiden flight in May this year, Sergey Bogatikov, the general director of its developer Kronshtadt, reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

On Thursday, Shoigu inspected the first specialized plant built by Kronshtadt in Dubna for the production of large-sized UAVs.

"The production of design documentation has been completed. Now, flight models are being manufactured.

We are making the first flight in May this year. We are finishing flight tests at the end of this year," Bogatikov told the minister.

He also noted that the new systems would be produced entirely at the new plant.

Serial deliveries of new Russian strike drones Sirius will begin in 2023, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin told Shoigu.

Sirius is a further development of the Orion drone series, it has two engines and an increased take-off weight.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Vehicle May Weight

Recent Stories

US in 'Ballpark' of Nuclear Deal With Iran, But Ta ..

US in 'Ballpark' of Nuclear Deal With Iran, But Talks Could Collapse 'Very Soon' ..

15 seconds ago
 Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

1 minute ago
 Russia Intends to Continue Dialogue With West, Fir ..

Russia Intends to Continue Dialogue With West, Firmly Defend Positions - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 UK court jails man for assault on govt pandemic ad ..

UK court jails man for assault on govt pandemic adviser

1 minute ago
 US State of Oklahoma Executes Man Who Killed 2 Wom ..

US State of Oklahoma Executes Man Who Killed 2 Women During Robbery - Attorney G ..

1 minute ago
 Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting ..

Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting Rises to 6, All Citizens of Ta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>