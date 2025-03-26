New Russian Strikes 'clear Signal' Moscow Not Pursuing Peace: Zelensky
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denounced the latest attacks from Russia, which launched over a hundred drones overnight, hours after agreeing to outlines of a Black Sea ceasefire.
Zelensky spoke after the US said it brokered the agreements during talks with both sides in Saudi Arabia, as President Donald Trump pushes for a quick end to the Russian invasion, which has stretched for over three years.
But questions over implementation remained as the Kremlin said the agreement to halt strikes on the Black Sea could come into force only after the lifting of restrictions on its agriculture sector.
"Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire negotiations is a clear signal to the whole world that Moscow is not going to pursue real peace," Zelensky said on social media.
Russia launched 117 drones over Ukraine overnight, out of which 56 were downed and 48 were lost from radar without causing damage, the air force said.
But drones damaged buildings in the central city of Kryvyi Rig and in the border region of Sumy, according to the regional administrations, which published photos of buildings ablaze.
Frontline regions also came under fire, including in the eastern Donetsk region where three people were killed in the past 24 hours, according to governor Vadym Filashkin.
"There must also be clear pressure and strong action from the world on Russia -- more pressure, more sanctions from the United States -- to stop Russian strikes," Zelensky said.
