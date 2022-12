New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commissioned Into Russian Navy - Shoigu

The new Russian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, Generalissimus Suvorov, armed with Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles, has been commissioned into the Russian navy, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The new Russian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, Generalissimus Suvorov, armed with Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles, has been commissioned into the Russian navy, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Another nuclear submarine of the Borei-A project, Generalissimus Suvorov, armed with Bulava ballistic missiles, has been commissioned into the navy," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board with President Vladimir Putin.

Generalissimus Suvorov belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered missile submarines and is equipped with modern complexes of missile and torpedo weapons, navigation, radio and sonar weapons; has high maneuverability characteristics and acoustic low visibility.