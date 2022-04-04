New Sanctions Against Russia May be Prepared This Week - German Economy Minister

New sanctions of the European Union against Russia may be prepared this week, German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) New sanctions of the European Union against Russia may be prepared this week, German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"The consultations in recent weeks give a good idea of how far we can go. I am convinced that we can still do a lot.

We have seen how effective sanctions are, we have seen where there are possible ways to bypass (sanctions), we have seen what further technological products we can stop supplying to further destabilize and weaken the Russian economy. I proceed from the fact that this week this will be updated in the fifth sanctions package," Habeck told a press conference.