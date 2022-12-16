UrduPoint.com

New Sanctions Against Russia Undermine Interests Of EU States - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 11:40 AM

New Sanctions Against Russia Undermine Interests of EU States - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Imposing new sanctions on Russia is the choice of the European Union, but these measures undermine the interests of the member states as well, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the EU agreed in principle on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. The final technical procedure for the execution of the sanctions package is expected to be completed on Friday, after which the sanctions must be published in the EU Official Journal, after which they will come into force.

"They (EU states) are abandoning market principles ” in energy, finance, and in many other areas. This is their choice. But this choice, when implemented in concrete actions, undermines international economic relations in the form, in which they have been formed in recent years, and undermines the economic interests of these countries," Grushko said.

It is impossible not to see that all these sanctions benefit the United States, the diplomat said, adding that Russia will develop measures to ensure its economic interests.

Related Topics

Russia European Union United States Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

12 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

12 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

12 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.