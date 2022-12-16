New Sanctions Against Russia Undermine Interests of EU States - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Imposing new sanctions on Russia is the choice of the European Union, but these measures undermine the interests of the member states as well, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the EU agreed in principle on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. The final technical procedure for the execution of the sanctions package is expected to be completed on Friday, after which the sanctions must be published in the EU Official Journal, after which they will come into force.

"They (EU states) are abandoning market principles ” in energy, finance, and in many other areas. This is their choice. But this choice, when implemented in concrete actions, undermines international economic relations in the form, in which they have been formed in recent years, and undermines the economic interests of these countries," Grushko said.

It is impossible not to see that all these sanctions benefit the United States, the diplomat said, adding that Russia will develop measures to ensure its economic interests.