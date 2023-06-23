New Sanctions Against Russia Will Not Affect Development of Aviation, Medicine - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The 11th package of sanctions against Russia will not affect import substitution and development processes in aviation, electronics and medicine, Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec said on Friday, adding that the new restrictions are an incentive to work better.

"A new round of sanctions pressure does not fundamentally change anything for us. Rostec has many partners in countries that are neutral and friendly to Russia, with whom we have long-standing productive relations. Work on import substitution of key components in aviation, medicine, electronics, and other industries has not begun today and is being carried out systematically and quite effectively.

Therefore, the West's attempt to introduce additional restrictions is nothing more than an incentive for us to work even better," the company said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the European Union approved the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, including the expansion of the ban on exports to Russia of goods that can be used in the defense industry. The sanctions will take effect on Saturday.