New Sanctions On Venezuelan Officials Prove 'Chronic Desperation' Of US Policy - Arreaza

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

New Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials Prove 'Chronic Desperation' of US Policy - Arreaza

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Fresh US sanctions against Venezuelan officials are unsubstantiated and reflect the US administration's "chronic desperation and disorientation" in its further strategy toward the Bolivarian republic, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has said.

On Monday, the International Anti-Corruption Day, the United States unveiled sanctions "targeting corrupt actors and their networks across numerous countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America." In particular, the Department of Treasury designated a former and the incumbent director general of Venezuela's Administrative Service of Identification, Migration and Immigration for alleged corruption and "senior leadership roles" in the "regime" of President Nicolas Maduro.

"The pretended and absurd 'sanctions' announced today by the Trump administration confirm their chronic desperation and disorientation with regards to Venezuela. Neither unilateral measures, nor the economic blockade, will stop the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people," Arreaza tweeted on Monday.

Since January, Venezuela has been facing the US-backed effort to oust the government of Maduro and replace him with self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido. Washington has imposed comprehensive sanctions against Venezuela and frozen some of the country's assets as part of efforts to facilitate "power transfer."

