New Sanctions Regime to Boost EU Efforts to Face Human Rights Abuses Across World- Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The implementation of the EU's new sanctions regime regarding abuse of human rights will significantly facilitate the bloc's response to such crimes committed across the world, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday ahead of a meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

"Last but not least, today we are going to approve the [EU] Global framework for Human Rights Sanctions, just one year after I started launching this procedure. It took one year, but finally it is here.

Finally, we got something that will help us face human rights abuses all over the world and not country by country. I think it is an important step," Borrell said, as quoted by the European External Action Service.

The new EU global human rights sanctions regime is expected to consist of asset freezes and travel bans. It will not replace the existing sanctions regimes that already address human rights abuses.

Last week, the document was already approved at the level of permanent representatives in the European Union.