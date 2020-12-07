UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Sanctions Regime To Boost EU Efforts To Face Human Rights Abuses Across World- Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

New Sanctions Regime to Boost EU Efforts to Face Human Rights Abuses Across World- Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The implementation of the EU's new sanctions regime regarding abuse of human rights will significantly facilitate the bloc's response to such crimes committed across the world, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Monday ahead of a meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

"Last but not least, today we are going to approve the [EU] Global framework for Human Rights Sanctions, just one year after I started launching this procedure. It took one year, but finally it is here.

Finally, we got something that will help us face human rights abuses all over the world and not country by country. I think it is an important step," Borrell said, as quoted by the European External Action Service.

The new EU global human rights sanctions regime is expected to consist of asset freezes and travel bans. It will not replace the existing sanctions regimes that already address human rights abuses.

Last week, the document was already approved at the level of permanent representatives in the European Union.

Related Topics

World European Union All

Recent Stories

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

18 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

21 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

28 minutes ago

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.