UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Satellite Image Shows Signs Of Activity At N. Korean Missile Site: CNN

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:09 PM

New satellite image shows signs of activity at N. Korean missile site: CNN

Recent satellite imagery has shown vehicle activity at a missile research center in North Korea, suggesting early preparations for a missile or missile engine test, CNN reported

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Recent satellite imagery has shown vehicle activity at a missile research center in North Korea, suggesting early preparations for a missile or missile engine test, CNN reported.

Vehicles have been spotted at the Sanumdong missile research center near Pyongyang in recent days, CNN said, citing administration and defense officials.

CNN reported that the "activities are consistent with what we've seen prior to other missile tests." The report said the vehicles do not seem to be involved in fueling missiles and that U.S. officials are not certain whether North Korea is moving toward the launch of a short- or medium-range missile or an engine test.

The officials said there are no signs of an imminent test but did not rule out the possibility, CNN added.

The recent activity could be part of North Korea's effort to mislead U.S. intelligence, as Pyongyang is aware its missile sites are monitored by U.S. satellites, the report said, citing researchers at the Middlebury Institute.

Vehicle activities may also suggest a leadership visit to the factory that could come either at the beginning or the end of the construction of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or space launcher, CNN said, quoting Jeffrey Lewis, director of the Institute's East Asia Nonproliferation Project.

Related Topics

Visit Vehicles Vehicle Pyongyang North Korea May Asia Satellites

Recent Stories

Salvini's League loses bid to topple Italy govt in ..

5 minutes ago

'Koblumpi Music Festival' to be held next Sunday

51 seconds ago

Chinese study analyzes familial Alzheimer's geneti ..

53 seconds ago

Death Toll From Quake in Eastern Turkey Rises to 3 ..

54 seconds ago

Bill Gates Foundation Donates $10Mln to Contain Sp ..

56 seconds ago

Russia's Aircraft Successfully Returns to Departur ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.