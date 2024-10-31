Open Menu

New Satellite Technology Capable Of Detecting Plastic Waste On Beaches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

New satellite technology capable of detecting plastic waste on beaches

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Australian researchers have developed a new method to effectively spot plastic waste on beaches from space.

Detailed by a team from RMIT University in Melbourne in a study published on Thursday, the Beached Plastic Debris Index (BPDI) identified plastic on shorelines from patterns of reflected light collected by satellites as they pass over an area.

Satellite technology was widely used to track plastic waste in oceans but that technology was not effective for beaches due to plastic blending in with sand.

The team said that the new effective method for shorelines would boost clean-up efforts.

Jenna Guffogg, leader of the research, said that plastic on beaches could have severe impacts on wildlife and, if not removed, break down into micro and nano plastics.

"Plastics can be mistaken for food, larger animals become entangled and smaller ones, like hermit crabs, become trapped inside items such as plastic containers," she said.

"Remote island beaches have some of the highest recorded densities of plastics in the world, and we're also seeing increasing volumes of plastics and derelict fishing gear on the remote shorelines of northern Australia," she said.

The BPDI identified plastics by differentiating between how sand, water and plastics reflect light.

It was tailored to map plastic debris on beaches using data captured by the WorldView-3 satellite, which was in orbit in line with the sun at an altitude of 617 kilometers.

To test the method, researchers placed 14 plastic targets of around two square meters in size on a beach in the Australian state of Victoria.

Each target was made of a different type of plastic and the team found the BPDI outperformed three existing indices that are used to detect plastic on land and in aquatic settings.

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Water Victoria Melbourne From Satellites

Recent Stories

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

24 minutes ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

48 minutes ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

15 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World