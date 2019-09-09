New Saudi Energy Minister Says 'Emotionally Stirred' Over Appointment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) New Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Monday he was "emotionally stirred" over his appointment and planned to remain friends with his predecessor.

"To be candid, I am emotionally stirred for two reasons.

I don't think I lost a friend, Khalid al Falih, he was a schoolmate at the university, we worked for 30 years together," the minister said at a public interview at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

"I am here to build, and if I can't build ” I will not destroy," bin Salman said.

Regarding Riyadh's cooperation with OPEC+, he said, "Very soon we will celebrate the charter [on the long-term cooperation], until death do us part."