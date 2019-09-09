(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) New Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said he would meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday.

"I talked to him yesterday, and we will be visiting [him] tomorrow. And we are all committed in OPEC+, there is no big and small. We are all equal partners" the minister said, when asked if he reached out to Novak after his appointment.