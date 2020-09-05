New School Year in Iran Starts Ahead of Schedule Despite 2nd Wave of Coronavirus Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The new school year in Iran, which usually begins in late September, started on Saturday amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The decision to open schools two weeks earlier than in previous years was made by the authorities to compensate for regular classes that were canceled due to the pandemic that hit the middle Eastern country in February.

In a bid to avoid further spread of the virus, students are set to comply with several requirements and medical prescriptions. In particular, students will attend classes in smaller groups to ensure social distancing, with class time being reduced.

At the same time, children will not return back to classrooms in the so-called red zones where the epidemiological situation is still dangerous. They will study online and via tv broadcasts.

The authorities' decision to open schools triggered a backlash among some lawmakers who reproached them for haste, noting that there is no appropriate infrastructure to ensure the safe reopening of educational institutions.

So far, Iran has recorded more than 380,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including over 22,000 fatalities.