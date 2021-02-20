UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Security Architecture For Europe Requires Dialogue With Russia - Macron

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

New Security Architecture for Europe Requires Dialogue With Russia - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Europe needs a new architecture of security on the continent and needs to talk with Russia on how to set it up, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"Now it is up to the heads of states and governments to discuss these proposals and try to and find the new security architecture. This common concept also means that we need to have dialogue with Russia, it's indispensable for us to be peaceful," Macron said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Solutions to numerous regional crises surrounding Europe need to be found jointly and international platforms need to be utilized in the process, he said.

"We need to find solution to regional issues - from Sahel where we are fighting terrorism to Syria or Nagorno-Karabakh or Libya.

We need to build security and make sure that we act together in a coordinated way by respecting all the allies, which has not always been the case over that past months. We need to find a way of working together between [NATO] allies, but also between the UNSC members and also between partners for us to find common solutions. Iran of course is also a major issue," the president said.

Global security saw a number of setback in recent years, with both the US and then Russia leaving the Open Skies Treaty, lingering uncertainty around US-Russian arms reduction deals and chaos around the Iran nuclear deal after US withdrawal. Russia has repeatedly stressed the need for a multilateral approach and condemned unilateral moves by the US.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Europe Nuclear Munich Libya Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

1 hour ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

1 hour ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

1 hour ago

Biden Planning Visit to Texas to Oversee Recovery ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel Declares Need for Common EU-US 'Agenda' on ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.