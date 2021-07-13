New 'Security Equation' Between Russia, US Should Cover All Types of Weapons - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington has to aim to develop a new "security equation" that will include all types of weapons, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said.

"Our starting point is that the goal of the strategic dialogue should be development of a new 'security equation,' which takes into account every important factor. Such 'equation' should cover all offensive and defensive weapons, both nuclear and conventional, that are capable of solving strategic tasks," Antonov told Russian-speaking students of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.