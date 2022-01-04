New Security Laws in UK Allowing Govt to Review Foreign Investment Come Into Effect

The National Security and Investments (NSI) Act, which allows the government to scrutinise and intervene in certain acquisitions made by anyone, including businesses and investors, has come into effect in the UK on Tuesday, Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The National Security and Investments (NSI) Act, which allows the government to scrutinise and intervene in certain acquisitions made by anyone, including businesses and investors, has come into effect in the UK on Tuesday, Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed.

"The new investment screening process in place from today is simple and quick, giving investors and firms the certainty they need to do business, and giving everyone in the UK the peace of mind that their security remains our number one priority," Kwarteng said in a statement.

The NSI Act, which the government described as "the biggest shake-up of the UK's national security regime for 20 years," will also allow authorities to impose certain conditions on an acquisition or, if necessary, unwind or block it.

The government maintains, however, that the vast majority of acquisitions will require no intervention and will be able to proceed quickly and with certainty in the knowledge that the government will not revisit a transaction once cleared unless false or misleading information was provided.