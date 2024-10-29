Open Menu

New Service Center Launched To Enhance China-Pakistan Cooperation In Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Overseas Luban Workshop Agricultural Machinery Service Center, Pakistan was inaugurated at the International Conference Center in Changsha, Hunan province of China to enhance agricultural capabilities in Pakistan and fostering greater cooperation between China and Pakistan in agricultural mechanization.

The unveiling ceremony marked a collaboration between the China Agricultural Machinery Distribution Association (CAMDA), Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College, Tianjin Tailai Import and Export Co., Ltd., Tianjin Agricultural Mechanization Technology Testing Service Center, and Wugu Media, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Asif Shah, Honorary consultant of the Pakistan Luban Workshop and Executive board Member of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board, hailed Luban Workshop's success in training over a thousand skilled agricultural machinery operators and maintenance technicians in Punjab, Pakistan.

"The project facilitated the sharing of Chinese technologies and equipment that accelerate agricultural mechanization, earning high accolades from education experts, students, engineers, and users in the agricultural machinery sector," he highlighted.

As per CAMDA, the Luban Workshop is a project that aligns with the vision of Belt and Road Initiative, focusing on international integration of production and education.

Hu Wei, President of the Media Branch of CAMDA, expressed hope that the Overseas Service Center would continue to advance the establishment of a social service system for Chinese agricultural machinery in overseas markets.

The Luban Workshop Agricultural Machinery Training Program at Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College has closely integrated with China's agricultural machinery industry, training numerous skilled overseas technicians familiar with agricultural machinery application technologies.

This initiative aims to establish an international platform for production, education, and research in the agricultural machinery sector along the Belt and Road.

