UrduPoint.com

New Session Of Syria Constitutional Committee May Be Held In January 2022 - Russia's Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:30 AM

New Session of Syria Constitutional Committee May Be Held in January 2022 - Russia's Envoy

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) SULTAN, December 21 (Sputnik) - A new meeting of the Syria constitutional committee may take place in January 2022, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said.

Lavrentyev said UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen was in Damascus on December 12, and had rather constructive talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

"His impressions are quite positive, which, we believe, allows us to hope that the regular, seventh session of the constitutional committee will be convened in January," the Russian envoy told reporters.

