New Session of Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene on July 25-29 - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The ninth session of the Syrian constitutional committee will convene in Geneva from July 25-29, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday.

"Today, the Eighth Session of the Syrian-led, Syrian-owned Constitutional Committee concluded in Geneva ... The Co-Chairs have agreed that the Ninth Session shall be held in Geneva from 25 July to 29 July 2022.