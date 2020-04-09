UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Single-day Record For NY Virus Deaths But Hospitalizations Fall: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:59 PM

New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall: Governor

America's coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :America's coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall.

Cuomo said 799 people died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 779 announced on Wednesday, but added that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures.

"We had a 200-net increase in hospitalizations, which you can see is the lowest number we've had since this nightmare started," Cuomo told reporters, adding that intensive care admissions were also at the lowest yet.

Related Topics

Governor Died New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 causes devastating losses in working hour ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhrys condole with journalists Saeed Azher, Zu ..

1 minute ago

Canada, Norway, Other States Join OPEC+ Efforts to ..

1 minute ago

NIH USA approves Ayub Medical Teaching Institution ..

1 minute ago

'Football Leaks' hacker Rui Pinto to cooperate wit ..

6 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast on Friday

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.