New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support For Ukraine

May 15, 2023

Slovakia's support for Ukraine will continue because Kiev still needs it, newly appointed Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar said on Monday

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Slovakia's support for Ukraine will continue because Kiev still needs it, newly appointed Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed a new cabinet of ministers.

"Ukraine needs our support, needs our help, so our support will continue," Sklenar told a briefing after the new cabinet took office.

On the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels on February 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters. Heger told Zelenskyy that Slovakia would do its best to meet the request. In April, the fighters were officially delivered to Ukraine.

However, opposition leader from the Direction - Slovak Social Democracy party and ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the MiG-29 fighters were delivered in brazen violation of the Slovak constitution.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.

