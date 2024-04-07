Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Slovakia's international isolation will increase with Ukraine-sceptic Peter Pellegrini as president, analysts said on Sunday, expecting the government to crank up its pro-Russian rhetoric with its ally as head of state.

The former premier, 48, defeated pro-West diplomat Ivan Korcok by a comfortable margin in Saturday's election, which was dominated by divisions over the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Korcok argued Ukraine should not give up territory to achieve peace, while Pellegrini advocated peace talks with Russia.

"I will not be the president of war," Pellegrini said after his win.

Pellegrini is a longtime ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and discontinued military aid to Ukraine since taking office last October.

Outgoing president Zuzana Caputova, a staunch Ukraine supporter like Korcok, has been a counterweight to the government coalition including Fico's Smer party, Pellegrini's Hlas and the small far-right SNS

"Pellegrini's win will certainly deepen Slovakia's isolation in NATO and the EU," Tomas Koziak, a political analyst from the University of International business ISM, told AFP.

He added Pellegrini would now be Fico's "extended arm".

"Pellegrini in the presidential palace will do what Fico needs."

- 'The next Hungary' -

Though the office is largely ceremonial, Slovakia's president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, ratifies international treaties and appoints top judges.

Koziak said with Pellegrini as president, Fico could wield influence over the judiciary, which will help him boost his position.

"Slovakia could become the next Hungary," Koziak said.

Hungary has become increasingly at odds with the EU by violating the rule of law and hampering the bloc's efforts to help Ukraine.

Koziak said Fico had already taken a page from Hungary's book by "trying to take control of public television and radio".

Bratislava-based Comenius University analyst Aneta Vilagi told AFP that Fico's government had tarnished Slovakia's international reputation.

She said the situation would worsen when Caputova leaves.

"With Pellegrini as president, this new approach of government will only be enhanced because they will not have a counterbalance."

Pellegrini showed his alignment with the government before the election, using the fear of war as a campaign topic.

"He alleged Korcok would send... Slovak soldiers to fight for Ukraine", although the president cannot do that under the law, said analyst Darina Malova.

Smer won last year's general election with an anti-war narrative and the phrase "not a single bullet for Ukraine", denying military aid.

"The international perception of Slovakia will worsen because Pellegrini has adopted this narrative," Malova told AFP.

"Slovakia will be seen very negatively as a partner in the EU and NATO."