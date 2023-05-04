UrduPoint.com

New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue With China - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 09:33 PM

South Korea's new government will make an effort to engage with China soon and will also seek an opportunity to launch a new era of trilateral cooperation with China and Japan, newly appointed South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun Dong said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) South Korea's new government will make an effort to engage with China soon and will also seek an opportunity to launch a new era of trilateral cooperation with China and Japan, newly appointed South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun Dong said on Thursday.

"We will definitely engage with China and there will be the opportunity for high level exchanges between Seoul and Beijing," Cho said in a podcast interview at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "We are going to engage with China at the senior level."

Cho was speaking after recently elected President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States, which included an address to a joint assembly of Congress.

The envoy acknowledged there has been an absence of such high level exchanges in recent years mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have to have some new foundation of relations between Seoul and Beijing. There should be mutual respect. ... I think it will take some time but I think it will work at some point. I think we will have better relations with China in comparison to these days," Cho said.

The new South Korean government was also going to seek some opportunity for diplomacy in the context of trilateral negotiations between Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing, "which has been stalled for many years for many reasons," Cho added.

