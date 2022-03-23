UrduPoint.com

New South Korean Presidency Not Planning To Abolish Unification Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team said on Wednesday that it has no intention of abolishing the unification ministry that is charged with improving inter-Korean exchange and cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team said on Wednesday that it has no intention of abolishing the unification ministry that is charged with improving inter-Korean exchange and cooperation.

"There will be no abolition of the unification ministry," Won Il-hee, chief deputy spokesperson of the transition team said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

The incoming administration of the conservative president-elect has doubts about whether the ministry has fulfilled its basic responsibilities of promoting inter-Korean exchange and cooperation under the current administration, the statement read.

Won added that the transition team members will come up with measures to reinforce the ministry.

"The transition team will look into detailed measures to restore the proper function of the unification ministry," he said.

According to Yonhap, the government reorganization task force plans to develop a plan to enable the implementation of Yoon's campaign promises, which include the abolition of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

