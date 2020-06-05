New South Wales Police Want Supreme Court to Ban Anti-Racist Protests - Premier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Police of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) decided to go to Supreme Court to ban the anti-racist protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

According to NSW police, organizers of the protests promised to hold rallies involving up to 50 people but the real number of activists, who joined the demonstrations, reached 10,000.

"It became abundantly clear that police would not be able to assure the maintenance of those health orders, that the number of protesters far exceeded what the initial request was. The police commissioner and I discussed the fact that the police commissioner would apply to the supreme court to have the intended protest tomorrow that was intended to go ahead deemed illegal," Berejiklian said at a press conference.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.