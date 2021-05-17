MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) A group of leading global energy companies under the leadership of Energy Estate announced on Monday their plan to enable Australia's first "hydrogen valley" which would convert wind and solar energy into hydrogen fuel for mining, transport, and industrial users in New South Wales.

"A group of leading global energy players brought together by Energy Estate has formed to enable Australia's first 'hydrogen valley' in NSW's Hunter region, potentially unlocking the world-class energy resources of the Central West, New England, and Hunter-Central Coast renewable energy zones," Energy Estate said.

The plan, tagged Hunter Hydrogen Network (H2N), entails large-scale hydrogen production, transportation, and an export project which is expected to facilitate the growth of the hydrogen economy in the Hunter Valley, in partnership with hydrogen users and exporters. According to Energy Estate, the Primary goal of the project is to facilitate "Australia's first hydrogen valley in the NSW Hunter, transforming the region into a global superpower of renewable energy supply.

"

The first phase of the project is geared towards producing green hydrogen and feed-stock for mining, vehicles, and other industrial uses in the Upper Hunter while the second phase is targeted at assessing the movement of hydrogen through a conduit pipe to Newcastle, supplying future local users and exporters, including producers of green ammonia for export.

"A local supply chain will help ensure that Australia is a competitive producer of green hydrogen for domestic and export markets. The project will be critical in enabling new long-term, sustainable jobs and will underpin the clean industrial precincts across the region," Energy Estate Principal Simon Currie said.

This development is a sequel to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's budgetary allocation of $275 million over five years to assist in developing five hydrogen hubs in regional areas. Earlier in April, at the global climate action summit organized by American President Joe Biden, Morrison announced his plans to build practical, project-based international partnerships to accelerate new energy technologies and drive down costs.