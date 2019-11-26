New Sri Lankan President Declares Intention to Cooperate With Entire Region

Sri Lanka plans to stay neutral in its foreign policy and work with all countries in the region, newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said ahead of his trip to India on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Sri Lanka plans to stay neutral in its foreign policy and work with all countries in the region, newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said ahead of his trip to India on Friday.

"We are so small that we cannot survive if we get into this balancing act. We don't want to get in between the power struggles of superpowers or world powers so, basically, we want to work with all the countries and we don't want to do anything which will harm any other country," the Sri Lankan leader told the Strategic news International outlet in an interview published on Monday.

Rajapaksa added that all East-West sea lanes passed near Sri Lanka, making the country a strategic geographical location, and pointed out that "these lanes must be free for the whole world," and that no country should have control over them.

The president went on to say that Sri Lanka had limited resources and called upon other nations, namely India, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia, to invest its agricultural, education and high-tech sectors.

On November 16, Sri Lankans went to the polls to choose their next president. According to the country's election commission, Rajapaksa, a former defense secretary, won the race with 52.25 percent of the vote. His main rival, Sajith Premadasa, the housing minister and son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, received 42 percent of the vote.

Rajapaksa played a prominent role in crushing the Tamil Tigers, rebels from a mostly Hindu ethnicity who fought a decades-long independence war against the central government in 1983-2009. During the election, he campaigned for stronger security and economic reforms.