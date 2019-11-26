UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Sri Lankan President Declares Intention To Cooperate With Entire Region

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:54 PM

New Sri Lankan President Declares Intention to Cooperate With Entire Region

Sri Lanka plans to stay neutral in its foreign policy and work with all countries in the region, newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said ahead of his trip to India on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Sri Lanka plans to stay neutral in its foreign policy and work with all countries in the region, newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said ahead of his trip to India on Friday.

"We are so small that we cannot survive if we get into this balancing act. We don't want to get in between the power struggles of superpowers or world powers so, basically, we want to work with all the countries and we don't want to do anything which will harm any other country," the Sri Lankan leader told the Strategic news International outlet in an interview published on Monday.

Rajapaksa added that all East-West sea lanes passed near Sri Lanka, making the country a strategic geographical location, and pointed out that "these lanes must be free for the whole world," and that no country should have control over them.

The president went on to say that Sri Lanka had limited resources and called upon other nations, namely India, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia, to invest its agricultural, education and high-tech sectors.

On November 16, Sri Lankans went to the polls to choose their next president. According to the country's election commission, Rajapaksa, a former defense secretary, won the race with 52.25 percent of the vote. His main rival, Sajith Premadasa, the housing minister and son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, received 42 percent of the vote.

Rajapaksa played a prominent role in crushing the Tamil Tigers, rebels from a mostly Hindu ethnicity who fought a decades-long independence war against the central government in 1983-2009. During the election, he campaigned for stronger security and economic reforms.

Related Topics

Election India World Australia Education Sri Lanka China Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Singapore Independence Japan November All From Government Race Housing

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

34 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

43 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

1 hour ago

Philippine Authorities Detain 9 People for Dumping ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.