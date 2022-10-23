(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Seven people, including four new members, have joined the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Central Committee, according to a decision made at the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee, circulated on Sunday by China Central Television (CCTV).

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China wrapped up on Saturday.

On Sunday, the new Central Committee, consisting of 205 people, approved the Politburo of 25 people and the Standing Committee of the Politburo.

The Standing Committee's new members include Li Qiang, Ding Xuexiang, Cai Qi, and Li Xi.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected for a third term as CCP General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).