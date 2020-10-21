New Start 1-Year Extension Can Help Add China to Discussion - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The extension of the US-Russian arms control deal new START by one year would provide time for a discussion and could help include the issues that are not covered in the current agreement, such as China's weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

"I have expressed that I would welcome an extension of New START because I believe that we should not end open the situation where we have no agreement whatsoever governing and regulating the number of nuclear warheads in the world," Stoltenberg said.

"At the same time, I also think that one of the reasons why we should welcome an extension of New START is that it gives us more time to address a lot of other issues, which are not today covered by the New START agreement. One of them is the rise of China, and China is investing heavily in new nuclear capabilities, modernizing their nuclear forces, and China is becoming more and more a global power. And with that global position also come global responsibilities, including being part of future nuclear arms control agreements," Stoltenberg said.