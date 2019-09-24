New START Agreement Must Be Extended in Near Term to Advance Global Peace - UN Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) must be extended in the near term as part of a global disarmament agenda to advance peace, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a speech before the General Assembly on Tuesday.

"I have put forward a new disarmament agenda to advance global peace," Guterres said. "In the near term, the 'New START' agreement must be extended; we must work to address the heightened threat posed by ballistic missiles; and ensure a successful 2020 Review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons."