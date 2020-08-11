UrduPoint.com
New START Extension May Help Involve China In Arms Control Talks- Maas

The prolongation of Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) may help get China involved in arms control talks, German Foreign Minsiter Heiko Maas said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The prolongation of Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) may help get China involved in arms control talks, German Foreign Minsiter Heiko Maas said Tuesday.

"As for the arms control, time is of the essence.

Russia and the United States are leaders and have special responsibility regarding the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation [of Nuclear Weapons] an strengthening it," the minister said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"So everything possible must be done to extend the New START. This will give us time to eventually get China involved in arms control because it is necessary and very important in the context of arms control so that any wrong trends would not get stronger," Maas said.

