New START Extension Success Of All Thinking People, Putin's Diplomatic Efforts - Peskov

Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:30 PM

New START Extension Success of All Thinking People, Putin's Diplomatic Efforts - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START treaty) should be considered as the success of all thinking mankind, but it also became a success of the Russian president's diplomacy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the ratification of the agreement extending the New START treaty with the US for 5 years.

"Probably, this should be considered as the success of all thinking humanity. This issue worried everyone. And, of course, this is the success of our diplomacy and personally of the president, who argued that this was the cornerstone document, and, now, unfortunately, the only one left to us, which allows us to keep under control the strategic offensive potential of the two countries," Peskov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to Peskov, the new US administration headed by President Joe Biden had shown a political will while discussing the extension of the New START.

The Kremlin spokesman believes that the extension of the treaty does not mean the transformation of US position on key pressing issues, however, it allows to hope for improvement of bilateral relations.

When asked about the first telephone conversation between Biden and Putin, Peskov said that Russia came up with the initiative of the conversation after the inauguration of the US president, adding that it was coordinated for several days, which is normal diplomatic practice.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the conversation between the two leaders was pragmatic, and they noted the existence of very deep disagreements that require intensive dialogue between the two countries.

