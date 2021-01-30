New START Extension to Support Stability, Help Nuclear Disarmament - Kremlin

The extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) meets Russia's national interests, allows maintaining the predictability of strategic relations between Russia and the United States, and will also contribute to the development of the nuclear disarmament process, the Kremlin said in a statement

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the ratification of the agreement extending the New START for 5 years.

"The extension of the Treaty meets the national interests of the Russian Federation, allows maintaining transparency and predictability of strategic relations between Russia and the United States, maintaining global strategic stability, as well as positively affecting the international situation and promoting the development of the nuclear disarmament process," the statement says.