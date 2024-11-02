New Start For Botswana, Now Comes Hard Part
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Botswana's new government will have to hit the ground running after booting out a party in power for six decades on a tidal wave of supporters expecting change, analysts say.
"End of an error," quipped a headline in the independent Mmegi newspaper in its coverage of the whirlwind change of power in which lawyer Duma Boko was sworn in Friday, just two days after a landslide win in general elections.
"He is the tip of the arrow that slayed the 58-year-old behemoth of Botswana politics," it said.
Boko's left-leaning Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) had "excited the youth and their message seemed to resonate with the poor and working".
The group took 36 seats in the parliament, five more than needed for a majority, according to a tally finalised on Saturday.
Recent Stories
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
More Stories From World
-
Talks on halting nature loss enter extra time in Colombia11 minutes ago
-
Martin takes big step towards MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes11 minutes ago
-
Spain braces for more flood deaths, steps up aid11 minutes ago
-
Kiwi spinner Ajaz takes five wickets but India ahead in third Test31 minutes ago
-
Trump, Harris clash over rhetoric as they battle for swing state votes41 minutes ago
-
Trump says vaccine skeptic RFK Jr will have 'big role' in health care if he wins41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Week’s cultural celebration: Zebi Dhol Master’s electrifying performance enchants Pakis ..51 minutes ago
-
Japan urges 200,000 people to evacuate due to heavy rain1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges UN's top rights body to address problems facing people in 'UN-recognized disputed ter ..1 hour ago
-
Ukrainians anxious over war aid if Trump wins US election2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah says launched rockets at intelligence base near Tel Aviv2 hours ago
-
Martin closes on MotoGP world title as Bagnaia crashes out2 hours ago