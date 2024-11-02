Open Menu

New Start For Botswana, Now Comes Hard Part

Published November 02, 2024

Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Botswana's new government will have to hit the ground running after booting out a party in power for six decades on a tidal wave of supporters expecting change, analysts say.

"End of an error," quipped a headline in the independent Mmegi newspaper in its coverage of the whirlwind change of power in which lawyer Duma Boko was sworn in Friday, just two days after a landslide win in general elections.

"He is the tip of the arrow that slayed the 58-year-old behemoth of Botswana politics," it said.

Boko's left-leaning Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) had "excited the youth and their message seemed to resonate with the poor and working".

The group took 36 seats in the parliament, five more than needed for a majority, according to a tally finalised on Saturday.

