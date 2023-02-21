New START Potential Far From Exhausted - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on the suspension of Moscow's participation in the Strategis Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), that the potential of the treaty, in terms of its contribution to strengthening security and strategic stability, was far from being exhausted.

"We are convinced that the potential of the Treaty in terms of its contribution to strengthening international security and strategic stability is far from being exhausted," the statement says.