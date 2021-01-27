UrduPoint.com
New START Sets No Limits On Strategic Weapons Modernization - Russia's Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

The Russian-US New START arms reduction treaty sets no limits on strategic weapons composition, structure and potential modernization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

Soon after holding a conversation on the expiring New START with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the lower chamber of the country's parliament a bill on ratifying a five-year extension of the deal.

"It is based on exclusive parity, in accordance with the principle of equal and indivisible security. It does not restrict our right to independently determine the composition and structure of our strategic and offensive weapons, to modernize them, or to create new kinds and types of weapons, which we have been clearly and impressively demonstrating to the US and the whole world in the past years," Ryabkov told lower chamber lawmakers.

