UrduPoint.com

New START, Space Cooperation Only Areas Remaining In Russia-US Dialogue - Ambassador To US

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 01:30 AM

New START, Space Cooperation Only Areas Remaining in Russia-US Dialogue - Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and space cooperation were renmaining the only areas in which dialogue with Washington was still ongoing.

"And what do we have left with the Americans? Well, perhaps today we can name cooperation in space and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, and even then with flaws," Antonov said on the air of the Big Game show.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

1 minute ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

31 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.