New START, Space Cooperation Only Areas Remaining in Russia-US Dialogue - Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and space cooperation were renmaining the only areas in which dialogue with Washington was still ongoing.

"And what do we have left with the Americans? Well, perhaps today we can name cooperation in space and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, and even then with flaws," Antonov said on the air of the Big Game show.