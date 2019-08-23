New START Treaty At Risk After Recent US Actions, Statements - Russia Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The survival of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is in danger because of recent actions and statements by the United States, Acting Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"[New START] is at risk following recent actions and statements made by the Trump administration," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.