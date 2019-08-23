UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New START Treaty At Risk After Recent US Actions, Statements - Russia Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:50 AM

New START Treaty At Risk After Recent US Actions, Statements - Russia Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The survival of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is in danger because of recent actions and statements by the United States, Acting Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"[New START] is at risk following recent actions and statements made by the Trump administration," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Trump United States

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

2 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

49 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

2 hours ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

2 hours ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.