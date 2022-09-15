The 11-year-old New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is out of date as it does not address Russia's innovative new nuclear delivery systems and growing arsenal of thermonuclear weapons in categories not covered by the accord, the nominee for the next US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief, Gen. Anthony Cotton, said during his confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The 11-year-old New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is out of date as it does not address Russia's innovative new nuclear delivery systems and growing arsenal of thermonuclear weapons in categories not covered by the accord, the nominee for the next US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) chief, Gen. Anthony Cotton, said during his confirmation hearing.

"New START does not address Russia's large and growing arsenal of nonaccountable nuclear weapons and novel nuclear systems," Cotton told the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

Cotton said he was prepared to advise the Biden administration and Congress on what US proposals should be to negotiate any new nuclear agreement with Russia to cover the novel systems.

"If confirmed, I would stand ready to offer my best military advice as to these capabilities and other relevant aspects of a future agreement," he said.

On June 9, President Joe Biden nominated Cotton to serve as STRATCOM commander and replace current commander, Adm. Charles Richard.