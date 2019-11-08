UrduPoint.com
New START Treaty Extension Only Way To Avoid Further Erosion Of Arms Control - Moscow

New START Treaty Extension Only Way to Avoid Further Erosion of Arms Control - Moscow

Extension of the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the only way to avoid further erosion of the arms control and prevent strategic stability degradation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, accusing Washington of ignoring Russia's concern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Extension of the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the only way to avoid further erosion of the arms control and prevent strategic stability degradation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, accusing Washington of ignoring Russia's concerns.

"We are extremely concerned over the situation around the future of the New START treaty, which expires in February 2021. This is the last instrument in control over strategic offensive arms of our two countries. We have repeatedly expressed the readiness to address issues related to its possible extension. Under the current circumstances, the extension of the New START treaty seems to be the only way to prevent a complete degradation of strategic stability and avoid erosion of control and limitation mechanism in the area of nuclear arms and missiles, as well as win time to continue study and work on approaches, including on new arms and technologies, and consider methods of their control," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

While repeatedly raising this issue, the United States has avoided any substantive discussion, the diplomat noted.

"Besides, Washington clearly ignores our concerns related to the US' adherence to its commitments under the treaty and refuses to clarify its plans regarding the treaty's extension," Ryabkov added.

The diplomat stressed that the US also suggested that the treaty should cover Russia's new armaments.

"This is impossible without significant adjustments to the treaty's text," Ryabkov emphasized.

