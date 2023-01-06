New Storm Expected to Hit California Over Weekend After Severe Weather Kills Two

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Another storm is expected to hit the US state of California over the weekend, the National Weather Service said on Friday, after reports of two weather-related fatalities.

"Another storm system arrives over the weekend with moderate to heavy rain. This could lead to additional flooding of roadways, urban areas, rivers, creeks, & streams. There is a risk of mud and rock slides," National Weather Service Sacramento California said in a statement.

The most significant rains could occur in the Northern Sacramento Valley, Coast Range, and the Shasta County Mountains, it added.

A powerful winter storm swept through California on Wednesday. A 2-year-old boy died in Sonoma County when a tree crushed his home, NBC news reported. The boy's father and his neighbor were able to free him, but the child was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the report.

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision on a partly flooded road, the report added.