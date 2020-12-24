UrduPoint.com
New Strain Of Coronavirus Detected In 2 Hong Kong Students Arrived From UK - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Two students who recently returned from the United Kingdom to Hong Kong were confirmed as having been infected with the new variant of the coronavirus detected in the European country, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, health care workers established that the genetic sequence of the virus strain of the two imported cases matched with the virus strain identified by the UK authorities.

The students returned on December 7 and on December 13. One of them has already recovered from the disease.

Last week, London announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

Hong Kong suspend flights from the United Kingdom starting from Tuesday. Travelers from the UK are also be required to stay at home for another seven days after their mandatory two-week quarantine.

