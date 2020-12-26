New Strain of Coronavirus Detected in 8 European Countries - WHO

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The new strain of the coronavirus has been detected in eight European countries, the regional director of WHO Europe said, adding that the protective measures have to be boosted.

"8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new #COVID19 variant VOC-202012/01. It is vital to strengthen existing protective measures: distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles. @WHO is continuing to monitor & will provide updates #solidarity is key," Hans Kluge wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

According to Kluge, the new strain of the coronavirus seems to be spreading among younger age groups, unlike the previous strains.

"Vigilance is important while research is ongoing to define its impact," he added.

The new strain of the coronavirus was firstly detected in the United Kingdom last week. This type of the virus is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After that, many countries introduced new travel restrictions.