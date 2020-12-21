New Strain of COVID-19 Most Likely Already in Germany - Virologist

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The new strain of COVID-19 that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom could have already reached Germany, the chief virologist of Berlin-based Charite clinic, Christian Drosten said Monday.

Over the weekend, London announced the discovery of a new coronavirus strain that is 70 percent more transmissible than other Sars-Cov-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the cause was a spike of cases in the southeastern part of the country, according to the specialist. The strain was originally discovered in the UK back in September and was confirmed in Australia, the Netherlands, Denmark or Belgium, he added.

"We should also presume that the mutated pathogen has already reached Germany," Drosten said in an interview with the Deutschlandfunk radio station.

The virologist said there are multiple gaps in the available information.

"Also, UK scientists made it clear that they need at least until the mid-week to make more precise statements," Drosten told the broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News the strain is already present in several European countries.