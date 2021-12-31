UrduPoint.com

New Strains Make COVID-19 Pandemic Predictions Difficult - Former Russian Health Minister

Published December 31, 2021

The emergence of new strains seriously muddles health experts' ability to predict the future of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Russian health minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The emergence of new strains seriously muddles health experts' ability to predict the future of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Russian health minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday.

"According to the 2020 forecasts, the pandemic should end around July-August 2022, this is what seemed possible in 2020, but it is difficult to give a clear answer when, how and what will be the end of this pandemic as there is currently an accelerated mutation (of the virus) and we see that each variant acquires new properties," Skvortsova, who now heads the Federal Medical-Biological Agency, said in an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Skvortsova added that vaccines are the most effective way to tackle the pandemic and called for maintaining, improving and expanding the vaccination program against COVID-19.

More Stories From World

