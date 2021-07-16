UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Strategies In Asia Aim To Restrain Competition, Not Build Cooperation - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

New Strategies in Asia Aim to Restrain Competition, Not Build Cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Most new strategies and political concepts promoted in Asia are designed to contain competitors instead of boosting cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"This is not just about Afghanistan, but the overall political and military trends in Asia, where emerging strategies and concepts are focused not on teamwork, but on containment, isolation of rivals," Lavrov told the Central and South Asia summit in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

The foreign minister stressed that such strategies do not create favorable conditions for achieving the goals discussed at the conference. According to Lavrov, to successfully implement economic development plans, countries will need to mobilize their political will and join hands to ensure regional security.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Tashkent Asia

Recent Stories

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

26 minutes ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

28 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

39 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

41 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.