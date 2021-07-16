New Strategies in Asia Aim to Restrain Competition, Not Build Cooperation - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Most new strategies and political concepts promoted in Asia are designed to contain competitors instead of boosting cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"This is not just about Afghanistan, but the overall political and military trends in Asia, where emerging strategies and concepts are focused not on teamwork, but on containment, isolation of rivals," Lavrov told the Central and South Asia summit in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

The foreign minister stressed that such strategies do not create favorable conditions for achieving the goals discussed at the conference. According to Lavrov, to successfully implement economic development plans, countries will need to mobilize their political will and join hands to ensure regional security.