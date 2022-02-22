New strategy of Washington in Indo-Pacific Aim at Containing China - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States' new strategy in the Indo-Pacific region is designed to contain the development of China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Washington's new Indo-Pacific Strategy unveiled earlier this month Names China as the main source of mounting challenges in the region.

"This is a clear signal of curbing China's development," Wang said in a telephone conversation with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

Additionally, the diplomat noted that Washington's desire to contain China's development by using Taiwan is a mistake.

"Some US officials advocate a long-term, bitter competition with China that is likely to escalate into a full-scale confrontation between China and the US," the minister said.