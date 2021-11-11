UrduPoint.com

New Strikes Kill 125 Yemen Rebels Near Marib: Coalition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:41 PM

New strikes kill 125 Yemen rebels near Marib: coalition

The coalition in Yemen announced Thursday a new death toll of 125 Huthi rebels in its latest strikes around Marib, the last remaining government bastion in the north

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The coalition in Yemen announced Thursday a new death toll of 125 Huthi rebels in its latest strikes around Marib, the last remaining government bastion in the north.

The coalition said the rebels were killed in "22 operations targeting vehicles and militia members" over the previous 24 hours, the Saudi state news agency reported.

According to the coalition, the operations took place in Sirwah to the east of Marib city and Al-Bayda province to the south and also destroyed 14 military vehicles.

The coalition has been reporting high death tolls in almost daily strikes since October amid a campaign to prevent the rebels from capturing the strategic northern city.

