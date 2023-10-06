Open Menu

New Study Finds Weight Loss Drugs May Increase Risks For Digestive Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

New study finds weight loss drugs may increase risks for digestive problems

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) People taking popular medications for weight loss may be at higher risk for serious digestive problems such as stomach paralysis, pancreatitis, and bowel obstructions, according to a new study published Thursday.

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists are medications approved for treatment of diabetes that recently have also been used off label for weight loss.

For the study, published in JAMA, researchers at the University of British Columbia sifted through a random sample of more than 16 million insurance claims from a prescription drug database that covers about 93 percent of all outpatient prescriptions in the United States.

The researchers examined gastrointestinal adverse events associated with GLP-1 agonists used for weight loss in a clinical setting.

They found that use of GLP-1 agonists was associated with increased risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction, and gastroparesis.

The researchers noted that these problems are not mild. Bowel obstructions, for example, can be medical emergencies.

Related Topics

Columbia United States May All From Weight Million

Recent Stories

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

2 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

3 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

4 hours ago
Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

14 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

14 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World